SPOTLIGHT: Winning Livonia Churchill Quaterback, Taj Williams

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite place in Westland: Sportsway

Favorite Musician: Lil Baby

Role model: Cam Newton

Taj Williams from Livonia Churchill won Favorite Quarterback in the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards!

His teammates at Churchill are like his brothers, some he has even known since 4th grade. “It’s just a pleasure playing with them and knowing they always will have my back no matter what.”

He’s also known Coach Flipp since about 5th grade, and Taj says he is like another father figure in his life. He’s someone that Taj can go to about anything, not just football.

“On the field he wants me to get better each and every day,” said Taj. He’s loved playing for a coach who really wants you to be your best self.

Before each game, Taj’s pregame ritual is to get a tub of ice for his ankles while listening to music. Then about 20 minutes before walk-throughs he likes to take his starting receivers out to the field and throw to them.

Ad

He’s very busy with the sport and school, but he says he always makes time for schoolwork. The team practices from 3-6pm, but to help them stay on top of things they also have a study table every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

“Always stay focused and just be patient,” Taj advises new high school football players. “Never get discouraged and always remain humble. Focus on your school work because you can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t have the grades you can’t play ball at the level you may want.”

Taj says he’s a bit of a country boy, especially when he’s on his 23 acres in Georgia. When it’s warm, he also likes to fish to get his mind off things.

His goal is to play football at the next level and go to school for sports medicine or business. We wish you good luck on those next steps, Taj!

We would like to thank our sponsors Detroit Area Honda Dealers and MSU Federal Credit Union for their support!