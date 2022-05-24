SPOTLIGHT: Warren Woods Tower High School Junior balances two shows at once

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite Place in Metro Detroit: Antonio’s in Warren

Favorite Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Actress: Julie Andrews

Kylie Portalski has been balancing rehearsal time this year. Kylie played the role of Anna in “Frozen Jr.” as well as Sherrie in “Rock of Ages” at the same time.

She got her start in the second grade, participating in the Warren Woods Tower Drama Club production of “The Sound of Music.”

Kylie has multiple role models who have guided her along her path. Her current director, Mrs. Bekah, and director during her first play, Mr. Higginbottom, continue to influence her performances.

“My biggest role model is Mr. Higginbottom, as he was the first person to show me what musical theatre was truly about and the impact it could have on people,” she said. “He is full of wisdom and truly cares for everyone, pushing them to be not only the best actor, but the best person they can be.

Ad

“My director Mrs. Bekah has continued to make me a better actor,” she added. “With her guidance and knowledge, I’m now able to adjust my techniques without even realizing it. I have been doing shows under her guidance since third grade and they have been the best experiences so far. I continue to learn more about myself through musical theatre.”

Portalski Collage

One aspect that Kylie loves about theater is how the show creates a bond with others.

“Musical theatre brings a group of people so close together that it becomes a family, as you have to be vulnerable and show emotions you may not normally express in such a big setting,” she said.

She also enjoys the process of altering herself into a new character.

“I love truly becoming my character and transforming myself into a completely different person. When I’m on stage nothing else matters because I’m not me and I’m no longer in the Warren Woods Middle School theatre - I’m in Los Angles; Paola, Kansas; or even Arendelle,” she said.

Ad

Outside of theater, she is am a member of the varsity girls swim team, the varsity golf team and the select choir. Additionally, Kylie is the secretary and class treasurer in the National Honor Society.

Kylie has had a plethora of roles, but her favorites include Annie in “Annie Jr.,” Rosie in “Bye Bye Birdie,” Bert in “Mary Poppins Jr.” and small Alice in “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”

Kylie views success on a personal level, describing it as a measurement of self development.

“I believe success doesn’t mean awards and applause, it means growth and improvement, and that looks different for everyone,” she said

After high school, Kylie plans on continuing her passion by minoring in musical theater in college.