SPOTLIGHT: Dakota senior plans to continue soccer career at Sienna Heights University

Favorite place in Metro Detroit: Hart Plaza

Favorite Food: Mexican

Favorite Subject: Nutrition

Fun Fact: She is taller than her mom

Ashley Morse started playing soccer when she was just four years old. Now, she is a senior defender on the Dakota girl’s soccer team and won for the backline category of our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards.

Being a member of the team has helped Ashley to establish many new friendships. She said she would describe her team as a group that isn’t afraid to get a little loud and share a lot of laughs.

Establishing these strong relationships with others is important to Ashley and she says that is one of the best things she has gotten out of her sport.

Ashley also enjoys being an active member of society when she is not on the pitch. She is a member of Key Club which is a group for high school students that encourages leadership through community service.

Her motto for being successful is to never give up.

“Don’t let anything hold you back,” she said, “and don’t take anything for granted.”

Her role model has always been her Grandpa Vineyard. Unfortunately, Ashley’s grandpa passed away a few years ago, but she has always wanted to be as kind of a person as he was.

He was a man who did everything for everyone, supported me through all my school events, always made me feel happy and loved,” she said. “He always was there for me and made me laugh.”

Her advice to future athletes in her sport is to enjoy every minute because it goes by way too fast.

After high school, Ashley plans on continuing her soccer career at Sienna Heights University where she will pursue a degree in nursing.

