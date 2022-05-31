De La Salle Lacrosse Wins Six 4Frenzy Awards

Their awards include wins for Coach, Midfielder, Defense, Goalie, Favorite Junior and Favorite Senior. The team also had multiple runner-ups. Assistant coach Brian Ellsworth, who won the Coach category, attributes the success to the work and commitment that everyone on the team has put in.

Our Kim DeGiulio takes us to Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School to introduce us to their Lacrosse team. The Pilots were a fan favorite in our 4Frenzy contest, resulting in six awards.

Their awards include wins for Coach, Midfielder, Defense, Goalie, Favorite Junior and Favorite Senior. The team also had multiple runner-ups.

Assistant coach Brian Ellsworth, who won the Coach category, attributes the success to the work and commitment that everyone on the team has put in.

“I’m hard on the kids. I know I’m hard but sometimes you got to push them to be able to get the best out of them,“ said Ellsworth.

When Nathan Trozak, recipient of the best goalie category was asked what made the Pilots successful, he gave credit to his defense.

Charlie Freese winner of the best defender category said it was really a team effort.

“Defense isn’t a one person show. It’s all of us together as a unit. So I’m proud of the nomination and I’m proud for my guys and we can’t wait to see how far we take it.”

The team was quick to praise the community for their continual support.

“It just shows how much the community cares about us. And what the fans think for us just to nominate us,” said Mitchell Gaff, winner of the favorite senior and best midfielder categories.

The team views their community and team as the driving forced behind their success.

“I think that’s a testament to the amount of care that these young men have for each other. They support each other, both in the classroom out on the field and in their community,” said head coach Zach Issa. “It’s a big piece of who we are here De LaSalle collegiate to support each other.”