First 4Frenzy game of season was thrill to cover

Yesterday, a new intern, Corrie Colf, started at Local 4. Instead of showing her around the office and introducing her to personalities like Bernie Smilovitz, we rushed off to cover the first 4Frenzy game of the season; a highly anticipated clash between Oak Park and Utica Eisenhower.

I was explaining to Colf what the job would entail as we hustled from the press booth to the sidelines. She would be responsible for helping us cover high school athletics during the fall, winter and spring seasons, as well as keeping people up-to-date on big events like the fan choice awards.

Then, as soon as we arrived at the sidelines, this happened:

For the record, Oak Park's Phillip Stewart-- who is apparently made of iron-- is fine.

What a way to start a job. Crazy plays like that are actually a fairly regular occurrence at these games, which is a testament to how hard these high schoolers compete.

I'm not sure if it's always been true that high school athletes are so intense, with 4Frenzy just being in a unique position to cover these competitions, or if this generation of Michigan athletes is exceptionally talented. My experience covering metro Detroit high school athletics only dates back to last year, which was also incredibly exciting to watch.

What I can say is that the football players were not the only ones with talent on display yesterday.

The marching band was playing, spirit squads were performing acrobatic feats and of course the crowd was cheering loudly. It was an amazing feeling to be back covering high school athletics.

Each team played hard and each school cheered hard, but the day had to go to somebody, and that was the Oak Park Knights at 31 points to Utica Eisenhower's 13. Congratulations to both teams on a great start to the season; we're excited to see more with our surviving interns.

