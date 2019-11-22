Men’s professional tennis tournament coming to Ann Arbor in January

ANN ARBOR – The men’s pro ATP Challenger Tour will be coming to Ann Arbor Jan. 6-12.

The event will feature a 48-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Matches will take place at the University of Michigan Men’s Varsity Tennis Center, which has a capacity of more than 200 spectators.

Established in fall 2019, the Oracle Pro Series aims to create more opportunities in the U.S. for players both collegiate and professional. Those who advance are connected with all Oracle events and have the potential to play at the highest levels of international pro tennis.

Topnotch Management, a sports agency based in Cleveland, will manage the Ann Arbor event.

“There aren’t many cities in the country that have a stronger sports community than Ann Arbor, and the Varsity Tennis Center is an amazing tennis facility to host an Oracle Pro Series event," tournament director Kyle Ross said in a statement. "Our goal for the tournament is to establish an annual event to bring world-class tennis to Ann Arbor, and we’re looking forward to community support to help us do so.”

Audiences will be able to see more than 60 singles and doubles matches at the Varsity Tennis Center. The matches will also be livestreamed through the ATP tour website.

Admission to the public is free.