Ann Arbor SPARK to host Commercial Real Estate Trends Symposium Jan. 8

ANN ARBOR – Join Ann Arbor SPARK for a lively discussion on commercial real estate and economic trends in the Ann Arbor region at the U-M Golf Course Clubhouse on Jan. 8.

Admission includes a complimentary copy of the 2019 Year-End Vacancy Report that will be released at the event.

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Registration and networking

10 a.m. – Program begins

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Q&A, more networking

Tickets range from $35 to $60. To register, click here.

The U-M Golf Course Clubhouse is at 500 E. Stadium Blvd.

About Swisher

Swisher Commercial is a full-service, independent commercial real estate brokerage firm located in downtown Ann Arbor. We specialize in the sale, leasing, valuation, consultation and property management of office, industrial, retail, multi-family, commercial/residential vacant land, development opportunities and investment properties. We have also authored the Ann Arbor Area Vacancy Report since 1992. Swisher Commercial has served Washtenaw County and the surrounding areas for over 51 years.

About the Ann Arbor Vacancy Report

The Swisher Commercial Ann Arbor Area Vacancy report has been issued since 1992 and 2020 marks the 28th annual survey of vacancy rates for office and flex space in the Ann Arbor area. Swisher brokers personally surveyed over 300 buildings of 5,000 square feet (sf) or larger, totaling over 12,000,000 sf. The report includes a breakdown of vacancy rates by sub-market and charts the vacancy trends over the last 28 years. We hope this report will help you better understand the current market and assist in planning your commercial real estate decisions.

About Ann Arbor SPARK and the Ann Arbor SPARK Business Development team

For more than 10 years, Ann Arbor SPARK has served the greater Ann Arbor region as a catalyst for economic development. We accomplish this by building awareness of the region as a destination for business and manufacturing development and growth. Our team of knowledge experts attracts, develops, strengthens, and invests in driving industries to help our communities prosper.

Please contact the Ann Arbor SPARK Business Development team if you are a business looking to locate or expand in Ann Arbor or if you are a broker or service provider working with a company and looking for free assistance to help your client expand and grow in Washtenaw and Livingston counties.

