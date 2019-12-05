Michigan Union set to reopen Jan. 13 after nearly two years of closure

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan announced this week that its newly renovated union will be reopening to the public on Jan. 13.

It will have been closed for 20 months for an $85.2 million renovation, which has seen an overhaul in the building’s infrastructure while maintaining the “architectural integrity” of the union, which originally opened in 1919.

The Jan. 13 opening to the public will be marked with a celebration, including performances, remarks from key leaders and an open house.

“We are very excited for everyone to see the beautiful results of the Michigan Union renovation,” Susan Pile, senior director of University Unions and Auxiliary Services said in a statement. “I imagine the campus community will be very proud of the newly renovated building. From the input of the earliest student committees to the contractors and construction crews to the staff who smoothly transitioned the space, it was a community effort with results we will cherish for years to come.”

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 with remarks from key project leaders at noon. According to U-M, the first 500 guests will receive a “special commemorative giveaway.” Tours and and an open house of the renovated building will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the university, the renovation was designed with the needs of current and future students in mind. Aside from technology upgrades, it has expanded meeting and social space and created a state-of-the-art IdeaHub for student organizations to gather.

Infrastructure renewal includes electrical, mechanical, plumbing and life safety system improvements, roof, window and elevator replacements, restroom upgrades and interior finish upgrades on the first through fourth floors.

The union’s north entrance now features and enclosed ramp and was redesigned to be a more open, welcoming and light space.

