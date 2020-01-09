25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

All About Ann Arbor

See Ann Arbor high school students compete in annual talent show at Pioneer High

FutureStars returns Jan. 17, 18, 25

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Event, Ann Arbor Public Schools
Community High Senior, Etai Smotrich-Barr sings “Every Breath You Take” with Community High Senior Katelyn Miller at FutureStars 2019.
Community High Senior, Etai Smotrich-Barr sings “Every Breath You Take” with Community High Senior Katelyn Miller at FutureStars 2019. (© mruthmorris)

ANN ARBOR – For the 18th year, Pioneer Theatre Guild’s FutureStars talent show returns to Pioneer High School’s Schreiber Auditorium.

FutureStars 2020 is a citywide talent search featuring high school students from Ann Arbor Public Schools. Each year, students wow the crowds with their singing, rapping and musical skills.

“FutureStars is one of my favorite times of the year," said senior Bridget Roberts and a 2019 Top 5 finalist in a statement. “It’s different from PTG’s musicals because the performers and the audience interact more, and the hype from the audience brings a great energy to Pioneer.”

Throughout the event, students are coached by professionals to help them learn their songs.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

“I always knew the talent level around here was through the roof, but I didn’t realize that the good vibes level was so high, too,” Pioneer alum, winner of FutureStars 2010 and current coach Ryan Yunk, said in a statement. “These kids are a truly sweet, enthusiastic, hard-working bunch, and it’s been a real joy getting to know them and help them to shine.”

During FutureStars, competing students get the chance to perform with a live professional band in front of over a thousand people.

The competition features two preliminary shows that each have a musical theme. The top six acts from each of those shows perform at the Finals, which are judged by a celebrity panel. The audience votes to determine who will be crowned the “FutureStar 2020.”

RisingStars (participating underclassmen) also perform during the Finals, as well as several wildcard acts.

Tickets

  • $10 for students, seniors (65+) and Pioneer staff
  • $15 for adults

To buy tickets, click here.

Dates

  • Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. - Preliminary show (Themes: Arena rock and top hits from 2019)
  • Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. - Preliminary show (Themes: Disney and 2000′s)
  • Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. - Finals show

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: