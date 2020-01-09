See Ann Arbor high school students compete in annual talent show at Pioneer High

ANN ARBOR – For the 18th year, Pioneer Theatre Guild’s FutureStars talent show returns to Pioneer High School’s Schreiber Auditorium.

FutureStars 2020 is a citywide talent search featuring high school students from Ann Arbor Public Schools. Each year, students wow the crowds with their singing, rapping and musical skills.

“FutureStars is one of my favorite times of the year," said senior Bridget Roberts and a 2019 Top 5 finalist in a statement. “It’s different from PTG’s musicals because the performers and the audience interact more, and the hype from the audience brings a great energy to Pioneer.”

Throughout the event, students are coached by professionals to help them learn their songs.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

“I always knew the talent level around here was through the roof, but I didn’t realize that the good vibes level was so high, too,” Pioneer alum, winner of FutureStars 2010 and current coach Ryan Yunk, said in a statement. “These kids are a truly sweet, enthusiastic, hard-working bunch, and it’s been a real joy getting to know them and help them to shine.”

During FutureStars, competing students get the chance to perform with a live professional band in front of over a thousand people.

The competition features two preliminary shows that each have a musical theme. The top six acts from each of those shows perform at the Finals, which are judged by a celebrity panel. The audience votes to determine who will be crowned the “FutureStar 2020.”

RisingStars (participating underclassmen) also perform during the Finals, as well as several wildcard acts.

Tickets

$10 for students, seniors (65+) and Pioneer staff

$15 for adults

To buy tickets, click here.

Dates