Ann Arbor Public Schools: No evidence Dr. Robert E. Anderson was employed in district

ANN ARBOR – In a statement released on Friday, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said that following an investigation, the district found no evidence that predatory University of Michigan doctor Robert E. Anderson was employed within the school system.

A report by The Detroit News earlier this week detailed abuse a former Forsythe Middle School student alleged he suffered at the hands of Dr. Anderson decades ago as a seventh grader.

Swift also said there were no records indicating the now-deceased Anderson served as a volunteer in the district.

The reports come as Anderson’s former patients continue to come forward alleging he sexually abused them during closed-door appointments at U-M during his tenure from 1968 to 2003.

Read Swift’s full statement below:

In the Ann Arbor Public Schools, student safety remains our top priority and all matters of student safety are taken very seriously.

Since becoming aware of the reference to the Ann Arbor Public Schools in recent media reporting involving Dr. Robert E. Anderson dating to the mid-1960s, the district immediately investigated, reviewed state and district records and found no evidence that the physician was employed within the school system.

While no records confirm that Dr. Anderson served as a volunteer in the school system, what is important is that if any student - past or present - has experienced a troubling event with any district volunteer or employee that they immediately contact the district or law enforcement.

In the AAPS, when any student expresses a concern, we immediately investigate those issues while providing additional support as needed and requested.

In the Ann Arbor Public Schools, we remain committed to providing an excellent educational experience for every student within our community.

