University of Michigan cancels in-person classes, events amid coronavirus outbreak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan will not hold in-person classes starting on Monday due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Michigan released this update on COVID-19:

All U-M classes are canceled March 12-13 . Classes will resume Monday in alternative formats – not meeting in person through April 21, the last day of classes this semester.

All U-M events, and events organized by others on our campuses, of 100 people or more are canceled until at least April 21.

U-M is suspending all international travel until at least April 21, with rare exceptions requiring approval. Domestic travel for university business is strongly discouraged.

All U-M education abroad programs will be altered or suspended.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. U-M officials and medical experts, in close coordination with the state and local public health experts, are closely monitoring for developments and will offer additional guidance to the university community as soon as it is available.”

Several Michigan universities have announced similar plans, including Michigan State, Central Michigan, Michigan Tech, Oakland and Wayne State universities.

The changes come after Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday. One of the two Michigan residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus is an inpatient at the University of Michigan Health System.