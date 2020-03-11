Wayne State University extends spring break one week due to coronavirus concerns
Classes canceled until March 23
DETROIT – Wayne State University has extended its spring break by an extra week due to concerns about the coronavirus, school officials said.
Michigan had been one of just 13 states untouched by the coronavirus, but Tuesday night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced two confirmed cases -- one each in Oakland and Wayne counties.
Wayne State announced Wednesday that classes are canceled until March 23. Students are on spring break this week, so that break will now be extended by an extra week.
Other school changes:
- Michigan State University moves to online classes only
- Michigan Tech suspends face-to-face instruction
- Central Michigan University moves classes online
- University of Toledo cancels on-campus instruction through March 30
- Classes will continue as scheduled at University of Michigan
School officials are exploring alternate ways to hold classes that limit face-to-face instruction. They’re expected to share that information with students in the coming days, officials said.
Campus housing is open, but students are encouraged to return home if they don’t need to be on campus. Students unable to go to an off-campus location can still use the school’s housing and dining facilities, Wayne State announced.
Normal dining hall hours will resume Monday, officials said.
All university-sponsored international travel is prohibited.
All events with 100 or more people will be canceled, as recommended by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Events with less than 100 people are also discouraged for social distancing, school officials said.
The university will update students about the status of upcoming commencement ceremonies.
The health schools and colleges have unique student instruction situations, so the deans of those schools will be in touch with students, according to the university.
