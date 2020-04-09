Dexter-Ann Arbor Run events postponed to Labor Day weekend over COVID-19 fears

ANN ARBOR – Although many events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Dexter-Ann Arbor Run is still taking place -- just at a later date.

Organizers decided to postpone the event to Labor Day over COVID-19 concerns.

Now, the run will take place on Monday, Sept. 7 and the Kids Run will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Runners can still register for the half marathon, 10K and 5K races.

The classic half marathon has been taking place since 1974 and features a picturesque 13.1 mile course from Dexter to historic downtown Ann Arbor via the scenic Huron River Drive. The 10K starts at the finish line in Ann Arbor and 5K participants are shuttled out from the finish line to their starting point.

The annual race will now take place on Sept. 7. (Dexter-Ann Arbor Run)

Pricing:

Half marathon: $70

10K: $45

5K: $35

To register, click here. Prices will increase after May 31.

For more information, visit the race website at www.dxa2.com.

