TheRide announces increased social distancing on buses over coronavirus fears

ANN ARBOR – TheRide has announced new social distancing measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

From signs to keep riders separated to a maximum capacity of 15 riders, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is taking extra precautions to keep its riders and drivers safe.

The new measures include:

Signs to keep riders 6 feet from each other are on bus seats, on benches, buildings and shelters at Transit Centers

A yellow line on the bus floor marks 6 feet between the driver and riders

Each bus is now at full capacity when 15 riders have boarded. The driver will contact a dispatcher to send another bus to serve remaining passengers along the route

Riders are to board from the rear door unless they need to use the ramp

The Blake and Ypsilanti Transit Centers and the front desk at 2700 S. Industrial are temporarily closed

Fares are not being collected

Riders are asked to:

Avoid those who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your face

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Wear cloth face coverings in public

For more updates, visit www.theride.org.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!