TheRide announces increased social distancing on buses over coronavirus fears
ANN ARBOR – TheRide has announced new social distancing measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
From signs to keep riders separated to a maximum capacity of 15 riders, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is taking extra precautions to keep its riders and drivers safe.
The new measures include:
- Signs to keep riders 6 feet from each other are on bus seats, on benches, buildings and shelters at Transit Centers
- A yellow line on the bus floor marks 6 feet between the driver and riders
- Each bus is now at full capacity when 15 riders have boarded. The driver will contact a dispatcher to send another bus to serve remaining passengers along the route
- Riders are to board from the rear door unless they need to use the ramp
- The Blake and Ypsilanti Transit Centers and the front desk at 2700 S. Industrial are temporarily closed
- Fares are not being collected
Riders are asked to:
- Avoid those who are sick
- Stay home if you are sick
- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your face
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Wear cloth face coverings in public
For more updates, visit www.theride.org.
✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.