48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

TheRide announces increased social distancing on buses over coronavirus fears

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, Transit, Safety, Health, Social Distancing, Coronavirus, COVID-19
An AAATA bus simulates deboarding of passengers with mobility devices at University of Michigan's Mcity on March 26, 2019 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)
An AAATA bus simulates deboarding of passengers with mobility devices at University of Michigan's Mcity on March 26, 2019 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – TheRide has announced new social distancing measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

From signs to keep riders separated to a maximum capacity of 15 riders, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is taking extra precautions to keep its riders and drivers safe.

The new measures include:

  • Signs to keep riders 6 feet from each other are on bus seats, on benches, buildings and shelters at Transit Centers
  • A yellow line on the bus floor marks 6 feet between the driver and riders
  • Each bus is now at full capacity when 15 riders have boarded. The driver will contact a dispatcher to send another bus to serve remaining passengers along the route
  • Riders are to board from the rear door unless they need to use the ramp
  • The Blake and Ypsilanti Transit Centers and the front desk at 2700 S. Industrial are temporarily closed
  • Fares are not being collected

Riders are asked to:

  • Avoid those who are sick
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
  • Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Wear cloth face coverings in public

For more updates, visit www.theride.org.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: