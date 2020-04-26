Curb cravings with curbside pick-up, delivery at Ann Arbor breweries
A go-to list for to-go beer around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With more curbside pick-up and delivery options being used by Ann Arbor eaters, the breweries in Tree Town are offering their beer to-go.
Due to the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, many restaurants, bars and breweries have had to close their doors to customers; however, those holding carryout liquor licenses are able to sell beer for curbside pickup, and delivery.
Here’s our list of where to pick-up beer around Ann Arbor.
Arbor Brewing Company Brewpub
114 E. Washington Street
The Ann Arbor brewpub offers curbside pick up and free delivery from its extensive food and beer menu. Orders can be placed from noon to 9 p.m. every day of the week by calling at (734) 213-1393.
See the ABC Brewpub menus here.
Bløm Meadworks
100 S. 4th Avenue
The downtown Ann Arbor meadery offers curbside pick-up and local delivery of its meads and ciders. Orders can be placed for both pick-up and delivery from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The meadery offers grocery items as well as mead and cider.
🍑NEW RELEASE🍑 HOPRICOT CIDER is back on draft! Available in growlers and howlers for curbside and delivery. Made with Michigan apricots and Copper hops. Tangy orange zest nose and tropical fruit flavor. Dry, carbonated, 5.8%. #drinkblom #drinklocal #newrelease #release #draft #ontap #ontapnow #cider #craftcider #glutenfree #curbside #delivery
Edelbrau Brewing Company
719 W. Ellsworth Road
Opened from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for curbside pick-up, Edelbrau also delivers within 15 miles of the brewing company. Delivery can be done Mondays through Fridays by appointment.
Orders can be placed by sending an email to orders@edelbrau.com.
HOMES Brewery
2321 Jackson Avenue
Along with beer, the brewery offers curbside pickup of food from its menu. Beer and food can be ordered for pick-up between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Order online here.
Jolly Pumpkin Cafe & Brewery
311 S. Main Street
The Main street eatery offers a full menu of food, beer, wine and spirits to-go. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. View menus here.
A valid ID must be presented to pick-up beer, wine or spirits offered by Jolly Pumpkin.
Townies Brewery
2350 W. Liberty Street
The westside brewery is offering curbside pick-up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Orders can be placed by calling or texting the brewery at (734) 355-2827. Email orders can be sent to towniesbrewery@gmail.com
Customers will be able to schedule a day to pick-up their beer and a valid ID must be brought for pick-up.
Wolverine State Brewing Co.
2019 W. Stadium Blvd
Along with its extensive beer menu, the brewing company also offers dinners and Take & Bake nacho kits. Food and beer can be picked up from 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. on the weekend. Orders can be placed by calling (734) 369-2990 or online.
See the food and beer menus here.
