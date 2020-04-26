Curb cravings with curbside pick-up, delivery at Ann Arbor breweries

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With more curbside pick-up and delivery options being used by Ann Arbor eaters, the breweries in Tree Town are offering their beer to-go.

Due to the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, many restaurants, bars and breweries have had to close their doors to customers; however, those holding carryout liquor licenses are able to sell beer for curbside pickup, and delivery.

Here’s our list of where to pick-up beer around Ann Arbor.

114 E. Washington Street

The Ann Arbor brewpub offers curbside pick up and free delivery from its extensive food and beer menu. Orders can be placed from noon to 9 p.m. every day of the week by calling at (734) 213-1393.

See the ABC Brewpub menus here.

100 S. 4th Avenue

The downtown Ann Arbor meadery offers curbside pick-up and local delivery of its meads and ciders. Orders can be placed for both pick-up and delivery from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The meadery offers grocery items as well as mead and cider.

719 W. Ellsworth Road

Opened from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for curbside pick-up, Edelbrau also delivers within 15 miles of the brewing company. Delivery can be done Mondays through Fridays by appointment.

Orders can be placed by sending an email to orders@edelbrau.com.

2321 Jackson Avenue

Along with beer, the brewery offers curbside pickup of food from its menu. Beer and food can be ordered for pick-up between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Order online here.

311 S. Main Street

The Main street eatery offers a full menu of food, beer, wine and spirits to-go. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. View menus here.

A valid ID must be presented to pick-up beer, wine or spirits offered by Jolly Pumpkin.

2350 W. Liberty Street

The westside brewery is offering curbside pick-up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Orders can be placed by calling or texting the brewery at (734) 355-2827. Email orders can be sent to towniesbrewery@gmail.com

Customers will be able to schedule a day to pick-up their beer and a valid ID must be brought for pick-up.

2019 W. Stadium Blvd

Along with its extensive beer menu, the brewing company also offers dinners and Take & Bake nacho kits. Food and beer can be picked up from 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. on the weekend. Orders can be placed by calling (734) 369-2990 or online.

See the food and beer menus here.