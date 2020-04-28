Where to find COVID-19 screening, testing resources around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County rises, the need for testing has also increased. To respond to this, some Ann Arbor healthcare facilities have been offering curbside screening or COVID-19 testing.

Those with questions about their symptoms or who think they have been exposed to the virus should call their primary care doctor immediately.

Here are places in Ann Arbor offering testing for the novel coronavirus.

Ann Arbor Urgent Care

1000 E. Stadium Blvd

As of this week, the urgent care facility is offering COVID-19 screening and testing to the public.

Individuals wanting to be tested must fit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state of Michigan testing criteria. Appointments are not needed. Patients must bring an ID and their insurance card.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

St. Joseph Mercy Hospital

5360 McAuley Drive, Ypsilanti

The St. Joseph Curbside COVID Screening and Testing Area is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Testing is offered for patients that meet the CDC and state of Michigan testing criteria.

The Screening and Testing Area is in the Outpatient Surgery entrance of the hospital. Screening and testing is done by trained staff members. Appointments are not required.

University of Michigan - West Ann Arbor Health Center

380 Parkland Plaza

Due to a limited number of tests, only Michigan Medicine patients and employees who have a referral from a physician can access curbside screening at the U-M’s medical centers.

Limited screening has been done at the West Ann Arbor Health Center since March 17 but testing may be conducted at other health centers. Appointments are required.

Michigan Medicine patients and employees can call 734-763-6336 with questions.

Information about COVID-19 is also available to speakers of other languages through Michigan Medicine. Find those videos here.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has various resource lists from multilingual materials to food and essentials.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

