Eastern Michigan University: Standardized tests now optional for fall 2020 applicants

New measure applies to incoming domestic freshmen

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Eastern Michigan University. (Credit: Eastern Michigan University)

YPSILANTI – Eastern Michigan University has revised its admission policy to make standardized testing for fall 2020 applicants optional amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The option is only available for first-year domestic students starting school in the fall.

“We’ve made this decision in recognition that the COVID-19 pandemic has limited students’ ability to participate in standardized testing,” interim associate director of first-year admission at Eastern, Alex Landen, said in a statement. “We want to focus on creating educational opportunities that are accessible to our students as we continue to fill our role not only in academia but in our community.”

According to EMU, prospective students must do the following to be considered for test optional admission:

  • Apply to Eastern Michigan University for free using the fee waiver code CARE at the admissions website.
  • Meet the minimum requirement of a 3.0 cumulative high school grade point average or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for consideration. Official transcripts are required for test optional consideration.
  • Opt in by completing the test optional admission form.

Once applicants have completed these steps, an EMU admissions officer will review their application.

“Test optional review will include an in-depth look at a student’s official academic record, examining academic coursework, grades received in core courses and academic trends,” said a news release.

Have questions? Click here to contact an advisor or call or text 734-487-6453.

