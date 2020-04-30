Washtenaw Community College freezes tuition, fees for 2020-21 academic year

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the freezing of all tuition rates and fees for the 2020-21 academic year at its April 28 meeting.

School officials said they are committed to affordability and recognize the severe financial impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on students and the broader community.

WCC president Dr. Rose B. Bellanca said that the freeze is intended to provide a financial break for students -- both current and prospective -- who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

“We’ve heard from parents who are concerned about sending their sons and daughters away to school, so we’re ramping up online delivery of core classes that transfer to all universities to make sure those students don’t fall behind in their educational goals,” Bellanca said in a statement. “We’re leveraging a 15-year focus on distance learning and expanding WCC Online to include more online course options adapted to meet student needs.”

With in-district online tuition costing $108 per credit hour, WCC is the most affordable online college in the state of Michigan. The rate is nearly $400 less than the average at Michigan’s public four-year universities. WCC estimates that its students save nearly $1,200 on a standard three-credit hour class. For on-campus, in-district students, it offers a $95 per credit hour tuition rate.

Its annual in-district tuition rate for full-time students is $2,280 -- 78% less than the $10,230 average at the country’s public four-year institutions, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

WCC was ranked the No. 1 online community college in the state by Schools.com, and rated one of the 50 best community colleges in the U.S. by Affordable Colleges Online.

Prospective students can use its Tuition Saving Calculator tool to compare tuition rates with four-year private and public colleges and universities in Michigan.