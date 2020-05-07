WATCH: Ann Arbor Fire Department rescues ducklings from storm drain

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department posted a video on Facebook this morning showing their peers at the Ann Arbor Fire Department carry out a heroic rescue -- of baby ducklings.

In the video you can see an AAFD member on his stomach maneuvering a net deep into a storm drain as he declares: “Last one!”

The concerned mother duck is seen pacing and quacking as she looks on. Luckily, the little family was reunited.

“Usually, moms call US for missing children,” read the Facebook post. “But recently, we got to help as it was City of Ann Arbor Fire Department - Government to the rescue. Despite the frantic pleas from Momma Duck, our friends at AAFD were able to calmly recover all of her babies from the storm sewer. The family was reunited and all of the kids were taken back home by mom, where we assume they got a stern quacking to.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!