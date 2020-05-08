Here’s how to pre-order from Ann Arbor Farmers Market

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Farmers Market reopens on Saturday with limited operations.

The first phase of reopening is pick up only in order to reduce crowds and physical interactions. So, how do you place orders ahead of time?

View this form that lists all the vendors, their products and contact information. Many of the farmers and producers have websites for you to review and provide a phone number or email address for pre-ordering.

While some vendors will be returning gradually over the next couple of months, vendors for Saturday’s market include Frog Holler Farm, Humus Falafil, RoosRoast Coffee, Kapnick’s Orchard, Mindo Chocolate Makers, Wasem Fruit Farm, White Lotus Farms and more.

The next phase of reopening will include on-site sales with the same pick up option in place for those who prefer collecting their items curbside.

