Washtenaw County water parks closed, summer camps canceled due to COVID-19

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Washtenaw County officials announced the closure of water parks and cancellation of summer camps Friday, due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rolling Hills Water Park and Blue Heron Bay will both be closed for the summer. Blue Heron was already going to be closed this year due to infrastructure issues, but the decision to close Rolling Hills was based on concerns about social distancing at a water park, officials said.

“The safety and well-being of our patrons is always our most important consideration. We explored multiple avenues of getting the facility open for the season, but in each scenario, we were unable to ensure the safety of our staff and guests,” said Rhonda Bouma, superintendent at Rolling Hills County Park.

Also, day camp programs at Rolling Hills, Independence Lake, the Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center and the Ypsilanti-based Playground Camp are all canceled.

Those who have already registered for the camps will receive a full refund or credit for the 2021 season.

Washtenaw County Parks staff are currently working on developing virtual programs and resources for campers. They anticipate the launch of some of these programs and resources by June 15 and will be offering opportunities to engage with camp curriculum throughout the summer.