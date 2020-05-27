Arbor Brewing Company relocating original brewpub after 25 years downtown

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Brewing Company announced on Tuesday it will be relocating its downtown brewpub to another location in Ann Arbor.

The pub and eatery has been in its current location -- a historic building at 114 E Washington St. -- for 25 years.

In a Facebook post, the owners reported increasing operating challenges in the downtown location even before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“With the end of our lease in sight we have made the decision to move out of this location,” wrote the owners. “But with endings come new beginnings and we will be reopening soon in a new location. Ann Arbor is in our DNA and it is important to us to be here. We are evaluating multiple locations now and hope to have more news on that soon.”

Until a new location is secured, brewpub staff will be offered positions at Arbor Brewing Company’s locations in Ypsilanti and Plymouth, according to the post.

The expected closing date is June 7 and the brewpub will be holding a series of curbside and delivery specials leading up to the closing.

For more information, visit www.arborbrewing.com.

