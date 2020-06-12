Fuller Park Pool in Ann Arbor to open July 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor is set to re-open Fuller Park Pool on July 1 with limited capacity and operational changes.

The number of visitors to the pool will be limited due to physical distancing requirements and executive order requirements by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to a statement by Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation.

Visitors will be required to register for 90-minute sessions for lap swimming or family swimming and will be assigned a lane or part of the pool.

Registration begins on June 26 through the Parks and Recreation website.

Fuller Park Pool visitors will need to bring their own supplies as pool supplies, like life jackets, kickboards and deck chairs will not be available.

Access to changing rooms will be limited so swimmers should arrive and leave dressed in their own swimming gear.

Masters swimming programs, swim lessons and pool rentals will not be offered and the Fuller Park Pool water slide is still closed.

Outdoor pools at Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial will remain closed for the year.

Fuller Park Pool is at 1519 Fuller Rd.

