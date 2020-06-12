United Way of Washtenaw County takes National Day of Action online on June 19

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County is seeking volunteers for its National Day of Virtual Action set to take place on June 19.

United Way’s Day of Action is traditionally held on the longest day of the year and encourages people of all ages to stand together around important issues within the community.

Due to the ongoing health crisis, on-site volunteering opportunities are limited.

“With the conditions of the world and our community, it is more important than ever to take action," Madeline Mortimer, UWWC staff lead of Emerging Philanthropists said in a news release. "We wanted to find ways to continue to engage volunteers with finite opportunities to volunteer in-person than we have for previous Day of Actions. This year we are excited to add remote and virtual volunteer opportunities and the chance to advocate in the County!”

The following are volunteer opportunities to choose from, according to UWWC’s website:

Remote Volunteering: These projects can be completed off-site, by volunteers mostly from their homes. Organize a remote activity with your team, family, or on your own.

Virtual Skill-Based Volunteering: These projects can be completed anywhere, aimed at engaging volunteers with specific skills (such as finance, marketing, communications, website design, etc.).

Hands-on Volunteering: There are limited hands-on needs to be met throughout the County. These are projects that can still be carried out in-person, with proper safety precautions observed.

Take action on Juneteenth: United Way of Washtenaw County has been focused on equity and racial justice for many years but we need your help to make a change. Help us take action by advocating.

For more information, visit uwgive.org/ndoa.

