Washtenaw County Community Advisory Board for Law Enforcement seeks input on Ypsilanti incident

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board for Law Enforcement is requesting public input relating to a May incident in the Apple Ridge neighborhood of Ypsilanti.

On May 26, Sha’Teina Grady El and her husband Daniyal Grady El were arrested by Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly refusing to leave the scene of a shooting. Cell phone video taken by a bystander showed Grady El being punched in the head three times by a deputy, which prompted protests around the sheriff’s office.

Three days later, body camera footage of the incident was presented by Washtenaw County Sherriff Jerry Clayton that showed a bite mark left by El Grady on a deputy’s arm prior to being punched.

There are three ongoing investigations involving the May 26 incident.

In a YouTube video, CABLE chair Justin Hodge asked community members to share their thoughts and opinions on the incident, which will be relayed to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The survey will be available until 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

Find the survey here.

CABLE was created to liaise between the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and the public. Members of the advisory board gather information on issues regarding the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, review policies or procedures and make recommendations on incidents.