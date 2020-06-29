Washtenaw Community College announces fall semester plans -- more virtual classes, tuition freeze

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw Community College has announced that its fall plans will include online classes, hybrid courses, a tuition freeze and changes centered around preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a letter to the community on Friday, WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca outlined some changes students, faculty and employees could anticipate for the fall semester.

Bellanca wrote “Along with the rest of the state, it’s time to move forward. We’re eager to reopen our campus for the Fall 2020 semester, but will do so with safety as our top priority.”

She stated that the Ann Arbor-based community college will comply with all health and safety standards provided by the Washtenaw County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Classes at WCC will start Aug. 31. Most will be online but classes with required laboratory or clinical sections will be offered through a mixed format of online lectures and in-person components.

“Much thoughtful deliberation went into creating a fall schedule that aims to keep people healthy while continuing the career and technical education programs that require in-person, hands-on learning,” Bellanca wrote. “It’s important to our community that we continue to train essential workers and the skilled labor we’ll need during our economic recovery.”

Tuition Freeze

In April, WCC announced a freeze in tuition rates for the 2020-2021 academic year due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the fall semester, in-district students will pay $95 to $108 per credit hour for distance learning courses. The cost matches what students would pay for face-to-face instruction and was approved by the WCC Board of Trustees in late June.

Out-of-district students will pay $117 per credit hour for distance learning courses.

Safety

Students, faculty and employees returning to campus will be required to complete an online safety training module. A daily check-in process will be implemented to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 and provide data necessary for proper contact tracing.

Services that can be provided virtually, including class instruction, most student services and other staff functions, will continue as such throughout the fall.

Bellanca stated that the community college has worked with two organizations in order to reopen safety. The college has established the maximum capacity of facility spaces while maintaining social distancing and has a detailed guideline for cleaning and disinfecting protocols when the campus reopens.

Students, faculty and employees will be notified of the protocols closer to the start of the semester.

An updated fall schedule is available on the Washtenaw Community College website.

Washtenaw Community College is at 4800 E Huron River Dr.