Jeff Daniels to perform ‘at’ The Ark in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jeff Daniels will perform a virtual concert presented by The Ark in Ann Arbor on July 27.

The 8 p.m. concert from Daniels’ home will include original songs and personal stories from the actor, director and singer-songwriter’s stage and movie career.

After the concert, there will be a 15 to 30 minute Q&A session where Daniels will answer audience questions.

Tickets are $15 and can be reserved online at crowdcast.io/e/jeffdanielsarkjuly27/register.

In 2019, Daniels visited Ann Arbor for the showing of his film “Guest Artist,” which was filmed in his hometown of Chelsea, Michigan. He has performed at The Ark previously.

