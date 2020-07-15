Ann Arbor bars, restaurants offer cocktails to-go

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking to enjoy a drink from your favorite Ann Arbor bar or restaurant at home? Now, you can.

On July 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bar and restaurant relief package giving Michigan bars and restaurants the green light to sell cocktails or mixed drinks to-go and via delivery.

Drinks have to be sold in sealable containers and can’t contain more than one gallon of liquid. Through the bill, drinks can also be delivered but identification to verify age must be shown upon delivery.

Ann Arbor bars and restaurants wasted no time getting creative and packaging drinks to-go.

Here’s where you can pick up a to-go cocktail around Ann Arbor:

Detroit Street Filling Station

Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery (cocktails from mash)

Alley Bar

Grizzly Peak Brewing Company

The Last Word

Grange Kitchen & Bar

Black Pearl

Isalita

327 Braun Court

Tios (delivery)

For those wanting to be their own bartender, Ann Arbor Distilling Company and Mani Osteria & Bar have cocktail kits to help you make your own drinks. Many restaurants are also offering beer and wine to-go, along with various types of food.

Know of a place that we should add to the list? Let us know!

