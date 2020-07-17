Dexter-Ann Arbor Run to move online for Labor Day weekend event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, the Ann Arbor Track Club announced that it’s annual Dexter-Ann Arbor Run will not be held in-person this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Instead, the event has been turned into a virtual race and will be held from Sept. 1-7.

“The Ann Arbor Track Club (AATC), in close consultation with local health officials, has made the difficult decision that the Dexter-Ann Arbor Runs will not be held in person this year. The health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, staff and community are our top priorities,” the club said in an online update.

“We are greatly disappointed about having to cancel, but amid the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide we are not willing to put everyone who makes this race such a terrific event at greater risk.”

Registration for the virtual half-marathon, 10k and 5k races is open and costs $30.

Those who have already registered have three options. They can participate in the virtual race, they can transfer their existing registration to the 2021 run, or they donate their 2020 entry fee to the AATC youth program. Refunds are not available.

The Dexter-Ann Arbor Kids Run, intended for children under the age of 12, has also been made into a virtual race.

The aDexter-Ann Arbor Run has happened every year since 1974 and features a picturesque 13.1 mile course from Dexter to historic downtown Ann Arbor via the scenic Huron River Drive. It was supposed to take place on May 31 but was postponed to Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2021 Dexter-Ann Arbor Run is anticipated to take place June 6, 2021.

Find out more about the Dexter-Ann Arbor Run at http://dxa2.com.