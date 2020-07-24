Ann Arbor Summer Festival to host live concerts, movies

ANN ARBOR – Its usual roster of events may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Ann Arbor Summer Festival is kicking off live summer concerts and movies on Thursday.

Working with the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Department, AASF is introducing its limited capacity “Not Too Close” events.

Each event is limited to 100 people who will be socially distanced.

Free first-come, first-served tickets are now available. The events will take place around the city. Event locations are disclosed on the registration pages.

Register for each event by following the links below.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Here’s what is scheduled so far:

Concerts

2 p.m. -- Thursday, July 30: Miss Paula and the Candy Bandits (kid-friendly)

4:30 p.m. -- Thursday, July 30: Cold Tone Harvest

7 p.m. -- Thursday, July 30: Joan Belgrave

The rain date for these concerts is July 31.

Movies

10 p.m. -- Aug. 1: Knives Out

Participants at the events are required to wear masks during the events unless in their assigned area and will be assigned an entry time. They will also be required to provide contact information and will need to certify that they have had no symptoms of COVID-19, as well as sign a liability waiver.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever higher than 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, severe tiredness/fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, runny nose/congestion, or decreased appetite.

The “Not Too Close” live concerts and movies are offered as part of the Ann Arbor District Library’s Summer Game. They will be rebroadcast at a later date.

Learn more about the “Not Too Close” events here.