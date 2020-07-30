What you need to know about Ann Arbor’s Aug. 4 Primary

ANN ARBOR – The Aug. 4 primary is coming up so we’ve compiled a list of what you need to know.

All city polling places will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Registered voters in line by 8 p.m. at their polling place will be eligible to vote. Voters must show a photo ID to vote but those without an acceptable photo ID will be required to sign an affidavit in order to vote.

In a primary vote, voters must choose one party and vote for the candidates in that party they want to advance to the November general election. Split ticket ballots are rejected.

Not sure who is on your ballot? Go to the “View Ballots by Precinct” section of the Michigan Voter Information Center. You can also watch local candidate videos and forums hosted by the League of Women Voters on the CTN YouTube channel.

Need to register?

The date has passed to register by mail or with a designated voter registration agency, but you can still register in-person at City Clerk’s Office until 8 p.m. on Aug.4. You will need to show proof of residency.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug.1 the Ann Arbor City Clerk's Office will be open for in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests. Proof of residency is required.

The city clerk’s office can be found on the second floor of Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St.

Not sure if you are registered? Check here.

Read: Are face masks required to vote in Michigan?

Here’s how you can vote in the primary:

Absentee

Vote from home by requesting an absentee ballot to fill out at home. Applications to receive an absentee ballot will be accepted in-person at the city clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Find applications here.

If voting absentee, make sure to get your ballot in the mail soon as a judge ruled that ballots received after polls close on Aug. 4 will not be counted.

If you are returning your absentee ballot in-person, it must be brought to the city clerk’s office or put in one of two locked ballot boxes by 8 p.m. on Aug. 4. The city clerk’s office is on the second floor of City Hall while the locked boxes are in the north and south vestibules. The boxes are accessible 24/7.

Learn more about voting absentee through the City of Ann Arbor website here.

Polling places

Here are the various polling places according to the City of Ann Arbor voting website. Not sure which polling place to go to? Find your polling place here or through the Michigan Voter Information site.

All city polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters in line at 8 p.m. are still to eligible vote. Voters must show a photo ID or sign an affidavit in order to vote.

Worried about lines? Use the Election Day line tracker.

Ward 1

Precinct(s) Address 1-1, 1-12 Michigan Union -- 530 S. State St. 1-2, 1-3 Community High School -- 401 N. Division 1-4 City Hall -- 301 E. Huron St. 1-5, 1-6 Northside School -- 912 Barton Dr. 1-7 Pierpont Commons -- 2101 Bonisteel Blvd. 1-8 Skyline High School -- 2552 N. Maple Rd. 1-9, 1-11 Logan School -- 2685 Traver Blvd. 1-10 Arrowwood Hills Comm Center -- 2566 Arrowwood Trl.

Ward 2

Precinct(s) Address 2-1 Northwood Comm. Center (Family Housing) -- 1000 McIntyre Dr. 2-2 Palmer Commons -- 100 Washtenaw Ave. 2-3, 2-4 Angell School -- 1608 S. University 2-5 AA Assembly of God -- 2455 Washtenaw Ave. 2-6 Clague Middle School -- 2616 Nixon Rd. 2-7 King School -- 3800 Waldenwood Ln. 2-8 First United Methodist Church -- 1001 Green Rd. 2-9 Thurston School -- 2300 Prairie St.

Ward 3

Precinct(s) Address 3-1, 3-2 Michigan League -- 911 N. University 3-3, 3-10 Tappan Middle School -- 2251 E. Stadium Blvd 3-4, 3-7 Allen School -- 2560 Towner Blvd 3-5 University Townhouses Center -- 3200 Braeburn Cir 3-6, 3-9 Mitchell Elementary School -- 3550 Pittsview Dr. ** 3-8 Pittsfield School -- 2543 Pittsfield Blvd

** Previously these precincts voted at Scarlett Middle School but construction caused a change in polling place according to the City of Ann Arbor.

Ward 4

Precinct(s) Address 4-1, 4-3 U-M Coliseum -- 721 S. Fifth St. 4-2 Mary St. Polling Place -- 926 Mary St. 4-4, 4-8 Pioneer High School -- 601 W. Stadium Blvd. 4-5 St. Clare Church/Temple Beth Emeth -- 2309 Packard St. 4-6 Cobblestone Farm -- 2781 Packard St. 4-7 Dicken School -- 2135 Runnymede 4-9, 4-10 Lawton School -- 2250 S. Seventh St.

Ward 5

Precinct(s) Address 5-1 Ann Arbor District Library -- 343 S. Fifth Ave. 5-2 Bach School -- 600 W. Jefferson St. 5-3 Ann Arbor Open -- 920 Miller Ave. 5-4, 5-5 Slauson Middle School -- 1019 W. Washington 5-6 Eberwhite School -- 800 Soule Blvd. 5-7 Dicken School -- 2135 Runnymede 5-8 Lakewood School -- 344 Gralake Ave. 5-9 Haisley School -- 825 Duncan St. 5-10 Abbot School -- 2670 Sequoia Pkwy 5-11, 5-12 Forsythe Middle School 1655 Newport Rd.

