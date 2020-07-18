87ºF

Here’s what your ballot will look like for the 2020 Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4

Registered voters can vote in person or by mail in Michigan

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is coming up on August 4 -- and if you plan to vote in person, it may be helpful to know what your ballot will look like ahead of time.

On August 4 voters can show their support for the state and local leaders who they want to run in the general election on November 3.

On the ballot this time around will be U.S. congresspeople from Michigan, state legislators, as well as local prosecuting attorneys, sheriffs, clerks, treasurers, registers of deeds and county commissioners.

Because the upcoming Michigan Primary Election focuses on supporting local representatives, ballots will significantly vary from district to district and county to county.

Every Michigan ballot will, however, share the first line of candidates running for seats in the U.S. Congress (pictured below).

A sample ballot for the Michigan primary election on August 4, 2020. The photo shows the first line on the ballot -- the only section that is reoccurring throughout all Michigan ballots. The remainder of the selections on the ballots are tailored to specific districts and counties. (Michigan Department of State)

The remainder of the ballot will be tailored to specific districts and counties -- but don’t worry, you can easily access and review that information online before heading to the polls.

All registered Michigan voters now have the option to vote by mail using an absentee ballot.

The state of Michigan mailed absentee voting applications to all registered Michigan voters in May. Those who applied to receive an absentee ballot for the Michigan primary should have already received it in the mail.

If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail, it simply needs to be filled out following the instructions and returned before the deadline.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail so long as it is received by 8 p.m. on August 4. Postage is required for this option.

Absentee ballots can also be returned by dropping it off at your local clerk’s office or drop box (if available) by 8 p.m. on August 4. No postage is required for this option.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.

Read: What to know before voting in Michigan Primary Election on Aug. 4, 2020

