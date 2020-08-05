Michigan football announces 10-game schedule for 2020 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan revealed its 10-game schedule for the 2020 season, including five high-profile matchups and an additional Big Ten game.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 5: vs. Purdue

Sept. 12: at Minnesota

Sept. 19: vs. Penn State

Sept. 26: at Rutgers

Oct. 3: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 17: at Indiana

Oct. 24: at Ohio State

Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 7: vs. Maryland

Nov. 21: at Northwestern

The Ohio State game, which is always reserved for the final week of the season, has been moved to the middle of October.

The Big Ten also added a matchup with Northwestern as Michigan’s 10th conference game.

Michigan was scheduled to play at Michigan State and home against Indiana this season, but those venues have been flipped. That could mean Michigan will now have one home game and one road game against main rivals Michigan State and Ohio State in future seasons, instead of having both at home or both on the road.

Michigan’s nonconference games at Washington and against Ball State and Arkansas State were canceled when the Big Ten announced it would only allow teams to play against conference opponents.