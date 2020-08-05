Michigan State football 2020 schedule: Trips to Maryland, Penn State, Michigan

The 2020 Michigan State Spartans football schedule includes road games at Maryland, Penn State and in Ann Arbor.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 5 -- vs. Minnesota in East Lansing

Sept. 12 -- vs. Maryland at College Park

Sept. 19 -- vs. Northwestern in East Lansing

Sept. 26 -- vs. Penn State at State College

Oct. 3 -- vs. Michigan at Ann Arbor

Oct. 17 -- vs. Ohio State in East Lansing

Oct. 24 -- vs. Rutgers in East Lansing

Oct. 31 -- vs. Iowa at Iowa City

Nov. 7 -- vs. Indiana in East Lansing

Nov. 21 -- vs. Nebraska at Lincoln

The Oct. 3 meeting in Ann Arbor originally was scheduled to be in East Lansing.

Michigan State’s 2020 non conference games all were canceled when the Big Ten announced it would only allow teams to play against conference opponents.

Related: Michigan football announces 10-game schedule for 2020 season