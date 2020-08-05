Michigan State football 2020 schedule: Trips to Maryland, Penn State, Michigan

The 2020 Michigan State Spartans football schedule includes road games at Maryland, Penn State and in Ann Arbor.
Here’s the full schedule:
- Sept. 5 -- vs. Minnesota in East Lansing
- Sept. 12 -- vs. Maryland at College Park
- Sept. 19 -- vs. Northwestern in East Lansing
- Sept. 26 -- vs. Penn State at State College
- Oct. 3 -- vs. Michigan at Ann Arbor
- Oct. 17 -- vs. Ohio State in East Lansing
- Oct. 24 -- vs. Rutgers in East Lansing
- Oct. 31 -- vs. Iowa at Iowa City
- Nov. 7 -- vs. Indiana in East Lansing
- Nov. 21 -- vs. Nebraska at Lincoln
The Oct. 3 meeting in Ann Arbor originally was scheduled to be in East Lansing.
Michigan State’s 2020 non conference games all were canceled when the Big Ten announced it would only allow teams to play against conference opponents.
