Ticket sales open for University Musical Society’s 142nd season

ANN ARBOR. Mich – Tickets are now on sale for the University Musical Society’s 142nd season, along with new safety protocols for in-person performances.

UMS has released a list of strategies they will be using to help enforce social distancing at their live venues. Some of the changes concert-goers might see in the upcoming season are capacity reductions, timed entries and exits, and shorter performances without intermissions.

Matthew VanBesien, the president of UMS, will be hosting a live Q&A at 5:30 pm on Sept. 16 to go over additional concerns and plans for the season. The livestream will be accessible on YouTube and Facebook Live through ums.org.

While many of the events scheduled for the early fall have been cancelled or rescheduled, there are still some programs available through digital presentations or with limited seating. To address the cancelled events, and even when performances return to live venues, UMS will be offering refunds or exchanges for tickets this season, “no questions asked.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

One of UMS’s most popular programs, the You Can Dance movement workshop, will be moving outside as a part of the new safety protocols.

The You Can Dance series is a program that teaches the basics of different dance styles each week. The lessons are free, and are taught by local professionals. The new outdoor programs will take place in Wheeler Park on Saturday mornings at 10:30am.

Here’s a line up of programs available in this year’s You Can Dance series:

Sat, Aug 29

Penny Godboldo (Contemporary, Afro-Caribbean, Dunham technique)

Sat, Sep 12

Jodie Randolph (Modern)

Sat, Sep 26

Alejandro Quintanilla (Mexican Folkloric dance)

Sat, Oct 10

Bruce Bradley (Tap)

Sat, Oct 24

Haleem Rasul (Detroit Jit)

University Musical Society is a performing arts organization based on the campus of UofM Ann Arbor. They present 60-75 performances and free educational activities for the community each season.

For more information on buying tickets for UMS events you can visit ums.org or call the ticket office at 734-764-2538.