Report: Big Ten schools vote against having fall football season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The majority of the Big Ten has voted against having a fall football season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a report.

Dan Patrick reports Big Ten had internal vote & by 12-2 margin, league members opted on not having a fall football season. Nebraska & Iowa were only schools that voted to play this fall, @dpshow said. Patrick said Big Ten & Pac-12 would cancel fall seasons Tuesday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

Dan Patrick, of the Dan Patrick show, said 12 of the league’s 14 members voted against playing college football this fall, with Nebraska and Iowa the lone votes to play.

That would mean Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State all voted against playing -- a bit of a surprise considering the role football plays at those four schools.

According to the report, the Big Ten is expected to officially cancel the season Tuesday.

Patrick also said the Pac-12 would cancel its season.

This news comes just days after the Big Ten released a modified, 10-game schedule for the 2020 season.

On Twitter, student-athletes and college coaches alike are using the hashtag “#WeWantToPlay” in an effort to keep the season from getting postponed. The momentum against having a season appears to be too strong, however.

Last week, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS league to cancel football.

Some leagues, including the MAC, will try to play some semblance of a season in the fall, depending on the state of the pandemic. More details about that possible plan would likely come out closer to the start of the season.

Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association have all resume play, with the NHL and NBA doing so in a bubble. Both bubble leagues have had great success preventing COVID-19 cases, while MLB has seen a few outbreaks, most notably with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.