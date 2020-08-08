Fall football canceled for Central, Eastern, Western Michigan universities amid coronavirus pandemic, sources say

Sources say the Mid-American Conference (MAC) has canceled its 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- affecting multiple Michigan universities and their athletes.

According to a report from the Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, on Saturday morning the league’s presidents voted to to cancel the fall season. The MAC is the first Football Bowl Subdivision to choose not to play this fall due to the pandemic.

McMurphy said in a tweet on Saturday that the season was canceled due to player health and safety concerns.

The MAC is comprised of 12 schools, including Central, Eastern and Western Michigan universities.

The “Power Five” conferences have all announced their fall schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Big Ten teams may even begin playing as early as Labor Day weekend -- but only against conference opponents.

“We’re approaching this entire process on a day-to-day basis,” Commissioner Kevin Warren said on the Big Ten Network. “We’re gathering medical information daily, we’re communicating with all of our constituents in the Big Ten and communicating with student-athletes. This will not be a straight line this year.”

On Saturday McMurphy said that the MAC took a “huge financial hit” when the Power Five conferences cut non-conference games for the fall season. However, he says the MAC intends to try and play in the spring.

Big Ten member schools University of Michigan and Michigan State University recently announced their fall football schedules:

The Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis remains scheduled for Dec. 5 but could moved as late as Dec. 19.

At least four Big Ten football programs have been impacted by COVID-19. Outbreaks forced the shutdown of voluntary workouts at Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Northwestern.

