SCRAP Creative Reuse hopes to keep doors open with Save Our SCRAP project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Ann Arbor nonprofit is reaching out to the community to help to keep it afloat during the global health crisis.

SCRAP Creative Reuse is a nonprofit organization located in Ann Arbor dedicated to education on sustainability and recycling used materials. It sells odds and ends with everything from paint, to glitter, paint brushes, wood scraps, fabric, cardboard tubes, bottle caps, and more.

The Ann Arbor business has now reopened, and is taking measures to ensure social distancing, including private shopping appointments and options for online ordering and curbside pickup.

Customers can head in to find specific items, or they can grab a “fill-a-bag,” something SCRAP Creative Reuse director Claire Tyra says is very popular with kids.

“They’re applying creativity to existing materials and giving them new life, either with a practical or artistic function,” Tyra said. “We want to open people’s eyes to look at things differently; everything can be used a second time.”

SCRAP Creative Reuse weighs every item that is donated, and says that last year it diverted over 80,000 pounds of materials away from landfills. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year reaching that goal has been more challenging.

The business was closed for two months this spring to address the pandemic, but since reopening have seen a drastic decrease in sales. The drop in business inspired SCRAP Creative Reuse to open up the Save our SCRAP project, a Gofundme with a goal of $20,000.

“The Gofundme goes directly into covering our bills and helping us stay in the community,” said Tyra. “We grew up going to SCRAP back in the day, we really want to see this continue on.”

If the project reaches its goal, SCRAP Creative Reuse will be holding a raffle for anyone who donated $10 or more. The winner will receive free fabric for a year.

Saturday Aug. 29, SCRAP Creative Reuse will also be having a back-to-school sale with buy one get one free fill-a-bags, special deals for teachers, and discounts on school and office supplies.

To donate visit the Save our SCRAP Gofundme, or visit the SCRAP Creative Reuse website for more information.