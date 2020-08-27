4 student-friendly takeout spots in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor is home to some of the best restaurants in Michigan, and narrowing it down to just a few is almost impossible. For now, while in-person dining is limited due to COVID, here are four student-friendly restaurants in town where you can order takeout:

314 S Thayer St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 585-5278

Jamaican Jerk Pit serves authentic Caribbean food from across the islands, including dishes from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Bahamas. It’s best known for its jerk chicken, which you can order in a pita, sandwich, roti, or on its own as an entree. They encourage everyone to give it a try even if spice isn’t necessarily your thing; all dishes come in a range of spice levels that you can customize.

Full entrees and roti range around $15-$20, and sandwiches, pita, starters and sides are closer to $10. Students also might want to check out lunch options served Monday-Friday until 3 p.m, when offerings are a little smaller and a little cheaper.

Roasted Pork served with a Sweet Chili Pineapple Sauce. Posted by Jamaican Jerk Pit of Ann Arbor on Saturday, June 25, 2016

693 S Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

(734) 332-6055

Chela’s authentic tacos are famous across Michigan, but that’s not all it serves. Try out Chela’s burritos, quesadillas, tamales, nachos, and tortas to see everything they have to offer. All of which can be washed down with a glass of horchata or limeade. Only one of Chela’s two Ann Arbor locations are open currently, so be sure you head to the location on Maple Road when picking up an order.

With everything on its menu coming in at under $10, Chela’s is a perfect student-friendly takeout spot.

500 E William St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 929-2227

Neopapalis is a local pizza spot that keeps it classic, specializing in margherita-style pizzas cooked in an 800-degree stone oven. The pizza dough is left to rise for 3 days, which they say gives their pizza its light texture. With its customizability, easily shareable slices, and variety of sizes, pizza is a classic takeout food for college students, and Neopapalis is no different. They offer vegan pizza options, as well as pesto and white sauce pizzas, which can help spice up your usual pizza night.

10-inch personal pizzas are also available until 4 p.m. every day, with lower prices that can save you a few bucks to spend on more toppings.

You need this pizza. Margherita with Proscuitto, Arugula, House made chili oil and shaved parmesan Posted by Neo Papalis on Sunday, February 23, 2020

400 S Division St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 995-1545

Namaste Flavors has been a student favorite for a while, with authentic Indian food, drinks, and desserts. With tons of vegetarian and vegan options, Namaste Flavors has meals for everyone. Many of Namaste’s dishes can be served over rice and are easy to share, so placing an order with family or roommates can allow you to try out multiple flavors at once.

Students can also take advantage of Namaste’s student discount, which takes 10% off your order. They also have discounts for phone pick up orders, and for paying in cash.