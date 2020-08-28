Ann Arbor’s Main Street Area Association launches T-shirt fundraiser

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Main Street Area Association has teamed up with Ann Arbor’s Underground Printing to launch a T-shirt fundraiser.

The fundraiser runs from Friday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 17. Proceeds from T-shirt sales will support the association’s mission and the organization of annual events, including Midnight Madness and Taste of Ann Arbor.

The Main Street Area Association is a membership-based association of businesses, organizations and Ann Arbor individuals committed to the success of the downtown area. In addition to planning annual events, it is responsible for improving the downtown landscape and promoting businesses.

Each fundraiser T-shirt costs $28 and can be bought online.

According to the order page, the blue MSAA branded shirts will be shipped directly on Oct. 1.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the association transitioned some of its annual events online to promote local businesses and the Main Street area.

It worked with the City of Ann Arbor and local businesses to close selected streets downtown so restaurants can extend their patios in order to serve customers while abiding by social gathering restrictions.