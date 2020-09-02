Avalon Housing partners with HouseN2Home, Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor to furnish affordable housing apartments

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s Avalon Housing has partnered with two organizations to furnish 70 units of affordable housing at Hickory Way Apartments.

Working with Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor Foundation’s Kiwanis Thrift Sale and HouseN2Home, a Ypsilanti-based nonprofit organization, Avalon Housing is trying to furnish each unit for future tenants.

Tenants are exiting homelessness and will begin leases and move into Hickory Way units in December, according to a news release.

HouseN2Home will use its network of volunteers, groups, clubs and businesses to provide smaller essential items to each of the 70 units, including dishware, bedding, cooking utensils and cleaning supplies.

Avalon is partnering with Kiwanis Thrift Sale to provide larger essential items, including couches, kitchen tables and dressers.

Tenants will be in need of comfortable chairs, small kitchen tables and chairs, small bedroom dressers and loveseats.

Starting Sept. 15, those wishing to help can take gently used and clean furniture to the Kiwanis Thrift Sale store on North Staebler Road. Items can be donated between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Items can also be donated between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays once the store reopens on Sept. 19.

“Avalon is thrilled to work alongside HouseN2Home and Kiwanis to help 70 of our neighbors not just move into housing, but to be warmly welcomed into their homes. For most of us, it’s not the place itself, but the sense of comfort we cultivate within it that makes it feel like home,” said Avalon Housing Director of Fund Development Marcia Luke-van Dijk in a release.

“Everyone can be a part of making that comfort a reality for people by providing these furnishings. Working together, we can build a Hickory Way community where everyone has the chance to thrive.

Financial donations for the Hickory Way Apartments project can be made online here.

The Kiwanis Thrift Sale is at 100 N. Staebler Rd.

Avalon Housing is not taking applications for the Hickory Way units. Applications are handled through Housing Access of Washtenaw County.