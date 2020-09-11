Concordia University students in Ann Arbor plant flags for 9/11 tribute

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – While traveling on Geddes Road today you may have seen hundreds of flags as you neared Concordia University.

Students at the Ann Arbor university have placed flags around the roundabout connecting Earhart and Geddes roads to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11.

Concordia student volunteers placed the flags along Geddes Rd., Thursday evening Sept. 10, 2020. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

The flags were set out the night before on Thursday, Sept. 10, so that early morning commuters passing through the traffic circle could use their brief pause at the roundabout to remember the events of that day.

“We decided to do this because we want to not only remember this day, but we want to remember those whose lives were changed as a result of the horrific events of 9/11,” said Vice President of Administration Rev. Ryan Peterson.

Concordia student volunteers placed the flags along Geddes Rd., Thursday evening Sept. 10, 2020. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

The flags are placed in commemoration of the 3,000 victims killed in the coordinated terror attacks on New York City, Pennsylvania and Virginia 19 years ago.

Although the road is busy, the university is using the flags as a way to invite community members to pause and remember as they slow down through the roundabout in front of the university’s campus.

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located at 4090 Geddes Road.

This story was sponsored by Concordia University.