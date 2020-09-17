Michigan Medicine creates Facial Nerve Clinic in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those with facial nerve disorders can now seek multidisciplinary care at Michigan Medicine’s new Facial Nerve Clinic.

Located at the Kellogg Eye Center, the clinic team will serve patients with facial nerve disorders, including facial paralysis, uncoordinated and unintentional facial movements and paralysis-related eyelid disorders.

Patients using the clinic will undergo pre-screening to develop an itinerary for their first visit, and will work with specialists and their referring physicians to design treatment plans.

“Without timely and integrated care, patients with facial nerve disorders can suffer from serious consequences, including loss of vision,” Shannon Joseph, M.D., M.Sc., an ophthalmologist specializing in oculoplastic surgery, told Michigan Medicine News. “It’s imperative we offer the most advanced, evidence-based medical and surgical treatments for our patients. This requires experts across various disciplines to come together as a team to provide the best care for the patient.”

The new Facial Nerve Clinic has been created by experts in 10 specialty areas including:

Facial plastic and reconstructive surgery

Oculoplastic surgery

Neurology

Neuro-otology

Plastic surgery

Optometry

Comprehensive ophthalmology

Corneal surgery

Occupational therapy and neuromuscular retraining

Social work

Patients can be referred to the clinic or can schedule an appointment by calling: 734-936-8051.