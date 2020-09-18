Ann Arbor’s folk venue The Ark to host annual fall fundraiser virtually on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – The Ark is hosting its annual Fall Fundraiser this weekend to ensure that music will continue to live on in the intimate local music club.

Titled A Virtual Evening with We Banjo 3, the event kicks off on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Acoustic Café's Rob Reinhart will MC the event, which is presented by Merrill Lynch Mueting Lyczak Group with support from ann arbor’s 107one, Detroit Metro Times and WEMU.

After the Ann Arbor Folk Festival, the Fall Fundraiser is The Ark’s second largest fundraiser each year. We Banjo 3 is an Irish quartet made up of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley. The last time the group played at The Ark was in March, right before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and subsequent suspension of live music shows.

The virtual evening will include a live performance and interview with the band, as well as never-before-released footage of We Banjo 3′s 2019 live album recording at The Ark.

Tickets range from $10 to $500, with premium tickets including a tax-deductible contribution to the venue. Tickets $35 and up include a limited edition T-shirt from the event.

See ticket information below, according to The Ark’s website:

Platinum - $500

Includes one livestream pass (only one pass necessary per household), opportunity for preshow “hangout” with other Platinum/Gold ticket buyers, a personalized recorded message by a member of We Banjo 3, CD of We Banjo 3′s Roots To Rise Live (recorded at The Ark in February 2019), exclusive, limited edition WB3/Ark #ArkFamily T-shirt.

This level includes a $320 tax-deductible contribution to The Ark.

Gold - $250

Includes one livestream pass (only one pass necessary per household), opportunity for preshow “hangout” with other Platinum/Gold ticket buyers, CD of We Banjo 3′s Roots To Rise Live (recorded at The Ark in February 2019), exclusive, limited edition WB3/Ark #ArkFamily T-shirt.

This level includes a $175 tax-deductible contribution to The Ark.

Silver - $100

Includes one livestream pass (only one pass necessary per household), exclusive, limited edition WB3/Ark #ArkFamily T-shirt.

This level includes a $35 tax-deductible contribution to The Ark.

Bronze - $35

Includes one livestream pass (only one pass necessary per household), limited edition WB3/Ark #ArkFamily T-shirt.

Livestream-only pass - $10

Includes one livestream pass (only one pass necessary per household).

To purchase tickets, click here.