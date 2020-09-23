U-M sets up mobile food pantry on North Campus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Student Life’s Maize & Blue Cupboard is now setting up a mobile food pantry twice a month on North Campus.

The program aims to provide equitable access to nutritious and nourishing food for all U-M community members.

The mobile distribution center sets up at Northwest Lot 10 along Hubbard and east of Murfin every other Wednesday and will run through Nov. 18.

Dates include Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and 21 and Nov. 4 and 18.

MAIZE & BLUE CUPBOARD ON NORTH@umich's effort to provide equitable access to healthy, nutritious and nourishing food to students, faculty and staff will be setting up a mobile food distribution center on North Campus tomorrow! Sign up for a time slot ⬇️ https://t.co/okaWEWSxKP pic.twitter.com/YihuwYphgK — Michigan Engineering (@UMengineering) September 22, 2020

How it works

Visitors are required to choose a time slot before coming to pick up their food. To choose a date and time, click here.

Volunteers and shoppers are required to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

To volunteer with the mobile food distribution center, click here.

The Maize & Blue Cupboard is located inside the Betsy Barbour Residence Hall on central campus at 420 S. State St. Its hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 3 p.m.-7p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Although walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schedule an appointment here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!