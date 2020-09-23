80ºF

U-M sets up mobile food pantry on North Campus

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A volunteer shows a box filled with produce to be given away at a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Student Life’s Maize & Blue Cupboard is now setting up a mobile food pantry twice a month on North Campus.

The program aims to provide equitable access to nutritious and nourishing food for all U-M community members.

The mobile distribution center sets up at Northwest Lot 10 along Hubbard and east of Murfin every other Wednesday and will run through Nov. 18.

Dates include Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and 21 and Nov. 4 and 18.

How it works

Visitors are required to choose a time slot before coming to pick up their food. To choose a date and time, click here.

Volunteers and shoppers are required to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.

To volunteer with the mobile food distribution center, click here.

The Maize & Blue Cupboard is located inside the Betsy Barbour Residence Hall on central campus at 420 S. State St. Its hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 3 p.m.-7p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Although walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schedule an appointment here.

