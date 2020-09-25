Ann Arbor’s annual festival celebrating Indian culture goes virtual in October

ANN ARBOR – Akshara, an Ann Arbor-based Indian arts organization, will present its annual Rasa Festival virtually for the first time in October.

Each weekend throughout the month, Indian-inspired multi-arts performances will be released on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

“This year, so much is different around us, yet the process of making art and its presentation has had to adapt, like everything else," said Akshara’s artistic director Sreyashi Dey in a statement.

"We have had to migrate to virtual platforms to reach our audiences. However, instead of simply replicating our typical format of in-person concerts, exhibitions, and other participatory events online, this year we invited the artists to create shorter experimental works, and they have specially created wonderful original works for our festival.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All performances will premiere on the Akshara YouTube channel and Facebook page from 11 a.m. to noon during the festival.

See the full lineup of virtual events below.

Weekend 1

Thursday, Oct. 1:

Mandali: India and the World

Group art exhibition, in partnership with Ann Arbor District Library

Saturday, Oct. 3

Sreyashi Dey: Dance

Amie Maciszewski: Music

Kohal Das: Dance

Zilka Joseph and Veena Kulkarni-Rankin: Poetry and Piano

Nina Hauser: Illustrated Talk on Travel-Photography-Art

Sunday, Oct. 4

Anu Naimapally: Dance

Stories from Cocoons: Group Art Exhibition

Weekend 2

Saturday, Oct. 10

Pallabi Chakraborty: Dance

Charlee Brodsky, Sreyashi Dey and Zilka Joseph: Photography-Dance-Poetry

Somdatta Chakraborty: Music

Pika Ghosh: Illustrated Art History Talk

Rakae/Mughal-e-Funk: Music

Sunday, Oct. 11

Kasi Aysola: Dance

Uday Hajra: Photography

Sreyashi Dey: Dance

Sunita Shanker: Fashion Design and Craft Traditions

Bono Sen: Art & Social change

Weekend 3

Saturday, Oct. 17

Priyadarshini Ghosh: Dance

Sunita Shanker: Fashion Design and Craft Traditions

Sreyashi Dey: Dance

Sudeshna Basu & Manjula Kumar: Rabindrasangeet and Spoken Word

Sunday, Oct. 18

Anurekha Ghosh: Dance

Paroma Chatterjee: Illustrated Art History Talk

Poly Varghese: Mohan Veena Music and Poetry

Manasi Joshi-Singh: Music

Sumita Chakraborty: Poetry

Weekend 4

Saturday, Oct. 24

Dheeman Bhattacharyya: Movement, Music, and Spoken Word

Monit Pal: Music

Sreyashi Dey: Dance

Sunita Shanker: Fashion Design & Craft Traditions

Zilka Joseph: Poetry

Sunday, Oct. 25

Ravi Naimpally: Music

Aniruddha Sanyal: Film & Music

Kohal Das: Dance

Charlee Brodsky, Sreyashi Dey & Zilka Joseph: Photography-Dance-Poetry

Deepak Paramashivan: Music

For more information, visit www.rasafestival.org.