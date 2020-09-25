Ann Arbor’s annual festival celebrating Indian culture goes virtual in October

ANN ARBOR – Akshara, an Ann Arbor-based Indian arts organization, will present its annual Rasa Festival virtually for the first time in October.
Each weekend throughout the month, Indian-inspired multi-arts performances will be released on the organization’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
“This year, so much is different around us, yet the process of making art and its presentation has had to adapt, like everything else," said Akshara’s artistic director Sreyashi Dey in a statement.
"We have had to migrate to virtual platforms to reach our audiences. However, instead of simply replicating our typical format of in-person concerts, exhibitions, and other participatory events online, this year we invited the artists to create shorter experimental works, and they have specially created wonderful original works for our festival.”
All performances will premiere on the Akshara YouTube channel and Facebook page from 11 a.m. to noon during the festival.
See the full lineup of virtual events below.
Weekend 1
Thursday, Oct. 1:
- Mandali: India and the World
- Group art exhibition, in partnership with Ann Arbor District Library
Saturday, Oct. 3
- Sreyashi Dey: Dance
- Amie Maciszewski: Music
- Kohal Das: Dance
- Zilka Joseph and Veena Kulkarni-Rankin: Poetry and Piano
- Nina Hauser: Illustrated Talk on Travel-Photography-Art
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Anu Naimapally: Dance
- Stories from Cocoons: Group Art Exhibition
Weekend 2
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Pallabi Chakraborty: Dance
- Charlee Brodsky, Sreyashi Dey and Zilka Joseph: Photography-Dance-Poetry
- Somdatta Chakraborty: Music
- Pika Ghosh: Illustrated Art History Talk
- Rakae/Mughal-e-Funk: Music
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Kasi Aysola: Dance
- Uday Hajra: Photography
- Sreyashi Dey: Dance
- Sunita Shanker: Fashion Design and Craft Traditions
- Bono Sen: Art & Social change
Weekend 3
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Priyadarshini Ghosh: Dance
- Sunita Shanker: Fashion Design and Craft Traditions
- Sreyashi Dey: Dance
- Sudeshna Basu & Manjula Kumar: Rabindrasangeet and Spoken Word
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Anurekha Ghosh: Dance
- Paroma Chatterjee: Illustrated Art History Talk
- Poly Varghese: Mohan Veena Music and Poetry
- Manasi Joshi-Singh: Music
- Sumita Chakraborty: Poetry
Weekend 4
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Dheeman Bhattacharyya: Movement, Music, and Spoken Word
- Monit Pal: Music
- Sreyashi Dey: Dance
- Sunita Shanker: Fashion Design & Craft Traditions
- Zilka Joseph: Poetry
Sunday, Oct. 25
- Ravi Naimpally: Music
- Aniruddha Sanyal: Film & Music
- Kohal Das: Dance
- Charlee Brodsky, Sreyashi Dey & Zilka Joseph: Photography-Dance-Poetry
- Deepak Paramashivan: Music
For more information, visit www.rasafestival.org.