Washtenaw County Health Department updates gathering restrictions in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) has limited the size of outdoor gatherings in residential settings to 25 people for the cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Through an Oct. 2 update to its public health emergency order, the health department update is aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in areas that are at increased risk for outbreaks due to large student populations and congregate housing on and near university campuses, according to a WCHD release.

“We are currently seeing a sharp increase in cases among local, college-age individuals,” said Washtenaw County health officer Jimena Loveluck in the release.

“We know social gatherings without precautions are a primary source of exposure. We can prevent additional spread by keeping all gatherings small, using face coverings and distance, and fully cooperating with case investigators and contact tracers.”

The update went into effect a 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 and remains active until rescinded or amended. It does not apply to the townships of Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti or the rest of Washtenaw County.

The local order was updated because state restrictions have changed, the release says.

On Aug. 20, the health department limited social gatherings to 25 people but the new updates distinguish between residential and non-residential venues.

Outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 25 people while gatherings at non-residential venues are allowed up to 1,000 people if seating capacity and limitations following Michigan Executive Order 2020-183. Individuals at the venue must wear a face covering.

For the rest of Washtenaw County, outdoor gatherings in residential areas are limited to 100 people, according to state limitations.

Indoor social gatherings at private residences are limited to 10 people or fewer.

Social gatherings at indoor non-residential venues are allowed up to 500 people but seating capacity and attendance must fit restrictions outlined in Michigan Executive Order 2020-183. Face coverings are required.

Exemptions from the local WCHD order include schools, childcare organizations, community centers, places of religious worship and/or functions and demonstrations; however, they must comply with Michigan Executive Order 2020-183 and mask provisions found in Michigan Executive Order 2020-153.

Incidental gatherings, including farmers markets, restaurants and bus stations, are also exempt.

Restaurants within the cities of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti may continue to operate at 50 percent of their normal capacity.

Individuals not in the same household should remain six feet apart at all gatherings.

Read the full updated public health emergency order here.

Visit the Washtenaw County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard to find resources on testing, symptoms and updates.

