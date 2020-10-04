List: Michigan counties issue emergency coronavirus orders after state Supreme Court ruling

Some Michigan counties are issuing local emergency orders to ensure coronavirus safety measures continue after the state Supreme Court struck down months of orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amid the pandemic.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Friday that a law from 1945 is unconstitutional, impacting numerous orders made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer under that law since the beginning of April.

Under the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945, Whitmer has extended the state’s emergency status and issued a number of related orders in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the court, those orders are no longer enforceable as of Friday.

However, Whitmer has said that existing orders will remain in effect for at least 21 days after the ruling -- but some argue that Whitmer has no legal basis to continue enforcing emergency orders following the court’s decision.

It is unclear if statewide mandates are still in effect or not, though the office of the Michigan Attorney General said Sunday that her office will no longer enforce Whitmer’s emergency orders.

Amid this uncertainty, some Michigan counties are issuing their own local emergency orders to maintain safety measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus -- we’ll keep a running list of them below.

Ingham County

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail issued four new emergency orders on Oct. 4 to “keep several COVID-19 protections in place."

Under the new orders, Ingham County residents are still required to wear face coverings, indoor and outdoor gathering sizes are still limited, restaurants must continue to operate at a 50% (or 125 person) capacity limit and businesses must continue to carry out employee health screenings.

The requirements listed under the new orders have already been mandated in Ingham County, but officials said Sunday that local emergency orders were specifically issued to “remove uncertainty around the continuation of precautionary measures for Ingham County residents and businesses” following the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling. Click here for more information.

Oakland County

Oakland County Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford issued one emergency health order on Oct. 3 that requires residents to wear face masks or coverings at any location apart from their home.

Emergency Order 2020-12 requires Oakland County residents to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in the following situations, as listed by the health department:

When in any indoor public space; including (but not limited to) all students in grades kindergarten through twelve; and

When outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household; and

When waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle, school bus or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.

Athletes training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sport must wear a facial covering (except when swimming) or consistently maintain 6 feet of social distance (except for occasional and fleeting moments).

Some individuals are exempt from the order. Click here for more information.

Read more