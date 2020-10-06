Local watch party to stream The Verve Pipe presented by The Ark on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – As the coronavirus pandemic stretches toward the end of the year, live music feels like a thing of the past. But one upcoming local event aims to elevate the virtual experience.

Stony Lake Brewing in Saline and Acoustic Routes will be hosting a big screen watch party for The Ark’s live stream of multi-platinum group The Verve Pipe on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The Ark is presenting the special live stream along with The Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

According to a press release, the watch party is “designed around Michigan’s public health directives" and aims to support performance venues and Michigan artists during the pandemic.

Established in East Lansing in the 1990s, The Verve Pipe -- with hits like “The Freshman” and “Photograph" -- are known for their live performances. The live show at The Listening Room will feature multiple cameras and will be streamed in full HD. The intimate show will feature new and old music and a glimpse into the band’s creative process as they reveal the stories behind their songs.

Seating at Stony Lake is limited to avoid crowding. Reservations are required and tickets are $30 per table.

Make a reservation here. To watch the show from home, you can purchase a $20 live stream access here.

Stony Lake Brewing is at 447 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline.