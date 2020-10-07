Michigan Athletics: Nearly $6M donated by football season ticket holders

ANN ARBOR – On Monday, the University of Michigan Athletics Department announced that football season ticket holders donated nearly $6 million worth of tickets over the last few months.

According to a graphic tweeted by Michigan Athletics, 3,580 season ticket holders donated their tickets, accounting for 16% of all season ticket holders.

The gifts ranged from $75 to $38,792 and came mostly from season ticket holders from California, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Ohio.

We are amazed by the generosity of our amazing fans.



We had 3,580 season ticket holders donate their @UMichFootball tickets to our athletic department, raising $5.9M.



Simply put, we can't do any of this without your support. Thank YOU!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/CZJEKPRcD9 — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 5, 2020

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

In July, Michigan Athletics announced there would be no season tickets or single game sales to the general public if a fall season were to take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, season tickets holders who had already paid for their tickets were told they could apply their balance to 2021 season tickets, request a refund or donate them to the athletic department.

Related reading: