Michigan Athletics: Nearly $6M donated by football season ticket holders

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

FILE - Fans cheer as the Michigan team takes the field at Michigan Stadium for an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan's Big House will be sitting empty when the leaves start to change this fall. From Ann Arbor to Los Angeles to Oxford, that most American of pursuits, college football, has either given up hope of getting in a traditional season or is flinging what amounts to a Hail Mary pass in a desperate attempt to hang on in the age of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
ANN ARBOR – On Monday, the University of Michigan Athletics Department announced that football season ticket holders donated nearly $6 million worth of tickets over the last few months.

According to a graphic tweeted by Michigan Athletics, 3,580 season ticket holders donated their tickets, accounting for 16% of all season ticket holders.

The gifts ranged from $75 to $38,792 and came mostly from season ticket holders from California, Illinois, Michigan, New York and Ohio.

In July, Michigan Athletics announced there would be no season tickets or single game sales to the general public if a fall season were to take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, season tickets holders who had already paid for their tickets were told they could apply their balance to 2021 season tickets, request a refund or donate them to the athletic department.

